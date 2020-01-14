Takeda updates on business at JPM20

Key points from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company's (NYSE:TAK) presentation at JPMorgan's Healthcare Conference:

12 new molecular entities (NMEs) in 14 indications to be launched over the next several years that are expected to generate more than $10B in sales.

14 global brands will drive sustainable growth.

About 40 NMEs in clinical development, 17 in Phase 2 or 3, eight potential best-in-class/first-in-class.

At least 15 product launches planned in China over the next five years.

About half the pipeline are Orphan Drugs.

On track to achieve target ot 2x net debt/non-GAAP EBITDA ratio and mid-30% core operating profit margin within the period of March 2022 - March 2024.

Divestitures should reach $10B.

Annual dividend of 180 yen to be maintained.

#JPM20