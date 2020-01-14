Aphria up 2% premarket on FQ2 results

Jan. 14, 2020 6:56 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)TLRYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • Aphria (APHA) Q2 results (C$): Revenues: 120.6M (+455.8%); Net cannabis revenue: 33.7M.
  • Kg equivalents sold: 7,062.
  • Average retail selling price of medical cannabis per gram: 8.16; average selling price of adult-use cannabis per gram: 5.22.
  • Net loss: (7.9M) (-114.4%); loss/share: (0.03) (-113.6%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 1.9M (-120.0%).
  • The company received EU GMP compliance confirmation for ARA-Avanti Rx Analytics.
  • Irwin D. Simon, will officially remove "interim" from his title, effective today. Mr. Simon had been serving as Interim CEO since February 2019.
  • Fiscal 2020 guidance: Revenue: 575M - 625M (distribution revenue will represent slightly more than half) from 650M - 700M; non-GAAP EBITDA: approx. 35M - 42M from 88M - 95M.
  • Shares are up 2% premarket.
