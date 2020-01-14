Lilly expands low-priced insulin offerings

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) intends to add two more cost-saving options to its lineup of solutions for its insulin users, specifically, lower-priced versions of Humalog Mix75/25 KwikPen (insulin lispro protamine and insulin lispro injectable suspension 100 units/mL) and Humalog Junior KwikPen (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL).

Both insulins will have 50 percent lower list prices compared to the branded versions and will be available by mid-April. Both will have a list price of $265.20 for a package of five KwikPens.

It introduced its first discounted insulin, Insulin Lispro Injection (100 units/mL) in May 2019 at a 50% lower list price compared to Humalog (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL).