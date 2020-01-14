Build-A-Bear lifts guidance ahead of ICR talk

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) says it expects to report Q4 revenue that is flat to slightly positive reflecting growth in December and continuing momentum in the final month of the period.

Double-digit growth is anticipated in the e-commerce channel.

The company believes it benefitted from its gift giving programs including stronger gift card sales leading to higher redemption rates post-holiday.

Full-year revenue of $334M to $338M is anticipated vs. prior guidance of low single-digit growth and $338M consensus.

CEO update: "We are pleased to have seen a positive shift in sales trend as the fourth quarter progressed leading into the peak holiday period and sales have continued to grow post-holiday with stronger gift card redemption levels and positive consumer response to our newest merchandise offerings leading us to increase our guidance for the year."

Build-A-Bear is presenting today at the #ICR20 conference.

Shares of BBW are up 5.00% in premarket action.

