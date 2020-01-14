Delta Air Lines +5% after earnings topper

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) trades higher after flying past estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.

The company reports passenger unit revenue rose 1.6% during the quarter, while cost per available seat mile was 4.4% higher.

Domestic premium product revenue grew 11% and corporate revenue grew 6%, driven by strength in business and leisure demand through the holiday period.

Looking ahead, Delta guides for Q1 unit revenue growth of 0% to 2% and cost per available seat mile growth of 2% to 3%. EPS for 2020 is seen arriving at $6.75 to $7.75 vs $7.17 consensus.

Shares of Delta are up 4.87% premarket to $62.27.

