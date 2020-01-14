Idera Pharma updates on tilsotolimod
Jan. 14, 2020 7:23 AM ETIdera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA)IDRABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ahead of its presentation at JPMorgan's Healthcare Conference, Idera on Thursday, Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) provides the following pipeline update:
- Enrollment in Phase 3 ILLUMINATE 301 study comparing tilsotolimod + Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab) to Yervoy alone in PD-1 inhibitor-refractory metastatic melanoma patients should be completed this quarter with topline data expected in Q4/Q1 2021.
- Preliminary response rate and safety data from Phase 2 ILLUMINATE 206 study of tilsotolimod + Yervoy and Opdivo (nivolumab) in solid tumors expected next quarter.
- Final results from Phase 1/2 ILLUMINATE 204 study of tilsotolimod + Yervoy or Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in anti-PD-1-refractory metastatic melanoma patients should be available next quarter.
- #JPM20