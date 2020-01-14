Idera Pharma updates on tilsotolimod

  • Ahead of its presentation at JPMorgan's Healthcare Conference, Idera on Thursday, Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) provides the following pipeline update:
  • Enrollment in Phase 3 ILLUMINATE 301 study comparing tilsotolimod + Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab) to Yervoy alone in PD-1 inhibitor-refractory metastatic melanoma patients should be completed this quarter with topline data expected in Q4/Q1 2021.
  • Preliminary response rate and safety data from Phase 2 ILLUMINATE 206 study of tilsotolimod + Yervoy and Opdivo (nivolumab) in solid tumors expected next quarter.
  • Final results from Phase 1/2 ILLUMINATE 204 study of tilsotolimod + Yervoy or Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in anti-PD-1-refractory metastatic melanoma patients should be available next quarter.
  • #JPM20
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.