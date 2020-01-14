Wells Fargo expects breakout for trucking

Wells Fargo upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Navistar (NYSE:NAV) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Overweight ratings after having all three lined up at Equal-weight on its view that industry indicators are turning positive for share accumulation and sell-side estimates are too high.

"Specifically, Class 8 truck backlog to inventory likely remains beneath 2.0. Typically, this is a good buy point for longer-term investors... We expect valuation multiple expansion will more than offset weak market conditions. Short-term freight fundamentals remain weak (including first decline yr/yr in ATA Tonnage Index since April 2017). We are lowering our 2020 Class 8 industry volume forecast to 205,000 from 226,000 and raising our 2021 view to 190,000 from 170,000 (more conservative than current ACT outlook)."

WF lifts its price target on Cummins to $205 (19% upside) from $180 and PT on Paccar to $90 (15% upside) from $75. The price target on Navistar is $30 (11% upside).