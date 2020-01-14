Consumer banking bolsters JPMorgan's Q4 results

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) gains 1.9% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS of $2.57 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.36.
EPS slips from $2.68 in Q3, but rises from $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 net interest income of $14.17B falls from $14.23B in Q3 and $14.43B in Q4 2018.
Expects Q1 2020 NII at ~$14B, depending on the market.
"The U.S. consumer continues to be in a strong position and we see the benefits of this across our consumer businesses," said JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon.
Consumer & Community Banking net revenue of $14.0B slips 2% Q/Q and rises 3% Y/Y; net income of $4.23B is down 1% Q/Q and up 5% Y/Y.
Q4 Consumer & Business Banking net revenue of $6.44B falls 2% Y/Y; Home Lending net revenue of $1.25B slips 5% Y/Y, and Card, Merchant Services & Auto net revenue of $6.35B increases 9% Y/Y.
Q4 Corporate & Investment Bank Q4 net revenue of $9.47B rises 1% Q/Q and 31% Y/Y; net income of $2.93B rises 4% from Q3 and 48% from a year ago.
In the CIB segment, Banking revenue of $3.33B increases 1% from Q3 and Q4 2018; Markets & Securities Services net revenue of $6.14B rises 2% Q/Q and 55% Y/Y.
Q4 Commercial Banking net revenue of $2.23B, up 1% Q/Q and down 3% Y/Y; net income of $938M is roughly flat with Q3 and down 9% Y/Y.
Q4 Asset & Wealth Management net revenue of $3.70B increases 4% Q/Q and 8% Y/Y; net income of 785M jumps 18% Q/Q and 30% Y/Y.
Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
