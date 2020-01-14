Consumer banking bolsters JPMorgan's Q4 results

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) gains 1.9% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS of $2.57 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.36.

EPS slips from $2.68 in Q3, but rises from $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $14.17B falls from $14.23B in Q3 and $14.43B in Q4 2018.

Expects Q1 2020 NII at ~$14B, depending on the market.

"The U.S. consumer continues to be in a strong position and we see the benefits of this across our consumer businesses," said JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon.

Consumer & Community Banking net revenue of $14.0B slips 2% Q/Q and rises 3% Y/Y; net income of $4.23B is down 1% Q/Q and up 5% Y/Y.