Wells Fargo cautiously optimistic on container/packaging sector

Wells Fargo delivers its 2020 outlook on the containers and packaging sector with a sharp focus on demand trends and balance sheets.

"Overall, we are neutral-to-positive on the Containers & Packaging sector for 2020. We are pivoting to a cautiously optimistic stance toward the paper packaging sub-sector and maintain a constructive (yet selective) view on traditional containers companies. Our more constructive tone in Paper Packaging stems from potential for a demand rebound as well as a view that more permanent reductions in domestic containerboard capacity could be forthcoming. Consistent with the prior year, we believe selectivity will remain vital as valuation (expressed in relative FCF yield terms) is bifurcated, yet compelling for several names with moderate cyclical exposure. Our coverage universe is also split from a balance sheet perspective, with some companies firmly below 2.0x leverage (ATR, PKG, and SON) and many entities in a de-leveraging phase (ARD, BERY, CCK, GEF, and OI)."

Wells Fargo says it remains constructive on Overweight-rated WestRock (NYSE:WRK) and Greif (NYSE:GEF).

