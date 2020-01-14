Lexaria Bio teams up with Cannadips for CBD oral pouch & dip category

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) has reached a definitive agreement to provide its patented DehydraTECH technology to Cannadips CBD, the Original Smokeless CBD Dip Brand.

Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology will improve the dipping experience through its fast-acting, high absorption technology and reduce throat irritation associated with some terpenes.

The licensing agreement grants Cannadips CBD exclusive rights for the US market for 10 years; a renewal option for an additional 5 years; an option to expand the licence to Europe, Mexico and/or Canada; and contains minimum performance provisions in order to maintain exclusivity.