Eagle Bulk Shipping joins decarbonization coalition

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) says it has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition.

The group is an alliance of over 90 companies within the maritime, energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors which are committed to the decarbonization of deep-sea shipping, in line with the International Maritime Organization's greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategy and the UNFCC Paris Agreement.

Eagle Bulk CEO Gary Vogel says the company is constantly working on improving energy and operational efficiencies at Eagle, although it will not be enough to meet the paradigm shift to zero emission fuels required to meet the IMO's 2050 target.

Source: Press Release