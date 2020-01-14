MAX crisis drives price cutting to new levels

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is offering huge discounts, bulk-buy deals and maintenance packages to airlines as it fights to hold onto 737 MAX orders, writes Alan Tovey at The Telegraph.

He quoted airline analyst Alex Macheras: "Airline executives in South America and South East Asia have told me they've been offered deals on small sales that are normally only given on really big orders, ones in the hundreds."

When will deliveries resume? Ryanair could receive its first 10 grounded 737 MAX aircraft by April, Boeing Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said on Tuesday, but cautioned that the timing was dependent on regulators.