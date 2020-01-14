Nevro sees FY 2019 revenue as high as $390M

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) announces preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 revenue and guidance for FY 2020.

Q4 and FY 2019 worldwide revenue is expected to be $114.4M and $390.3M, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 U.S. revenue is expected to be $97.9M and $326M, respectively.

Q4 U.S. trial procedure growth was 17% and permanent implant procedure growth was 20%.

Nevro expects FY 2020 worldwide revenue in the range of $435M to $440M.

The company plans to report final Q4 and FY 2019 results in February.