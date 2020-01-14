Mueller Water slips on RBC downgrade

"We are downgrading Mueller Water (NYSE:MWA) from Outperform to Sector Perform as we believe the company’s migration up the water technology curve could be slower than we previously expected," writes RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray, who lowered his PT on the stock to $12 (from $13).

"Although MWA shares screen attractively on a historical relative P/E to peers, the loss-making Technologies segment still has an element of 'show-me' and the much needed plant expansion will mute FCF conversion in 2020. Risk-reward looks balanced over the near term."