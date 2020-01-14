Ignoring sustainability risks will make capital pricier, Larry Fink says

In his annual letter to CEOs, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Chairman and CEO Larry Fink discusses the impact of climate change on economics and corporate governance and finance.

"We need to be mindful of the economic, scientific, social and political realities of the energy transition," he wrote. "Governments and the private sector must work together to pursue a transition that is both fair and just – we cannot leave behind parts of society, or entire countries in developing markets, as we pursue the path to a low-carbon world."

As he has stated before, companies must serve not just shareholders, but a broad range of stakeholders. And there will be a price if corporations ignore sustainability risks, he contends.

Improved disclosure to stakeholders will be vital, Fink wrote.

"Over time, companies and countries that do not respond to stakeholders and address sustainability risks will encounter growing skepticism from the markets, and in turn, a higher cost of capital," Fink wrote.

Specifically, as a founding member of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, BlackRock will be releasing a TCFD-aligned disclosure by the end of this year.