Iamgold wins mining permit for Senegal gold project

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) +1.8% pre-market on news that the Senegal government approved its mining permit application for the Boto gold project, one of its most advanced growth projects.

IAG expects Boto to produce an average of 160K oz./year of gold during the first six years of operations, and 130K oz./year of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $842/oz. sold over an 11-year mine life.

IAG says work is "underway to obtain approvals for the next steps, supporting either a decision to proceed to full construction or further de-risk prior to construction approval."