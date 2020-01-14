Mereo Bio up 19% premarket on new setrusumab data

Thinly traded nano cap Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is up 19% premarket on modest volume in reaction to additional data from a Phase 2b clinical trial, ASTEROID, evaluating setrusumab (BPS-804) in adults with Type I, III or IV osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. Topline results were first announced in November 2019.

Treated patients showed dose-dependent increases in both failure load and stiffness at the radius (forearm bone) at month 12. The mean percent changes were statistically significant in the high-dose cohort.

The treatment effects in the medium- and high-dose groups were also statistically significant at month 12 as measured by trabecular bone score (TBS) determined by DXA scans of the lumbar spine.

The company plans to meet with the FDA this quarter to review the data and clarify the design of a pivotal study.