Citigroup Q4 reflects gains in consumer, investment banking units

Citigroup (NYSE:C) Q4 EPS of $2.15 improves from $2.07 in Q3 and $1.61 in Q4 2018.

Beats consensus estimate of $1.83.

Citi rises 1.0% in premarket trading.

CEO Michael Corbat notes continued strong growth in branded Cards and momentum in attracting digital deposits in the U.S. consumer business, while Investment Banking gained share, and Treasury and Trade Solutions grew revenue.

Q4 net interest revenue of $12.0B rose 3% Q/Q and 1% Y/Y.

Q4 allowance for loan losses was $12.8B at quarter end, or 1.84% of total loans, vs. $12.3B, or 1.81%, a year earlier.

Full-year return on tangible common equity of 12.1% exceeds the bank's target.

Tangible book value per share of $70.30 increased from $69.03 at the end of Q3 2019.

Conference call at 11:30 AM ET.