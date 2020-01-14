MGM close to selling off two more Vegas Strip properties

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is closing in on a finalized deal to unload the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay properties to a joint venture group that includes Blackstone (NYSE:BX), reports The Wall Street Journal.

Sources indicate Blackstone would hold less than 50% of the properties through its private real-estate investment trust, while MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) would own the rest.

The deal size wasn't reported.

MGM Resorts sold its Bellagio property to a Blackstone JV in a similar deal last year.