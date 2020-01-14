Trade deal will ramp up China aircraft purchases

China has pledged to buy almost $80B of additional manufactured goods from the U.S. over the next two years under terms of a "Phase One" trade deal to be signed on Wednesday.
The figure would cover significant purchases of cars, auto parts, aircraft, agricultural machinery, medical devices and semiconductors, sources told Reuters.
The aircraft would likely be built by Boeing (NYSE:BA), whose new sales to China have ground to a halt since 2018. BA shares inched up after the report, ahead by 0.4% in premarket trade.
