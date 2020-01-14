Monster Beverage comes in heavy with new products

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is profiled favorably by Barron's.

The company's new products like Java Monster Triple Shot, Reign Inferno, NoS Full Throttle, Burn and Mother are seen helping to take market share back from Bang.

Monster is a global growth story, with its products now being sold in 153 countries and territories.

The launch of Coca-Cola Energy this month is a potential headwind for Monster.