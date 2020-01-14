Wells Fargo Q4 disappoints, CEO says costs are too high

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) slides 2.9% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS, excluding litigation accruals, of 93 cents trails the average analyst estimate of $1.10.

Compares with EPS of 92 cents in Q3 and $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 operating loss of $1.9B includes $1.5B, or 33 cents per share, of litigation accruals.

CEO and President Charlie Scharf, who started the job three months ago, points to the challenges and the opportunities he sees at Wells Fargo.

"Our cost structure is too high, and I believe there are many areas where we will be able to increase our rate of growth," he said.

Efficiency ratio of 78.6% worsened from 69.1% in Q3 and 63.6% a year earlier.

Q4 net interest income of $11.2B, down $425M from Q3 2019, due to lower interest rates, unfavorable hedge ineffectiveness accounting results, and higher mortgage-backed securities premium amortization, partly offset by balance sheet growth.

Net interest margin of 2.53% fell 13 basis points from Q3.

Q4 average loans of $956.5B, up $6.8B from Q3; total average deposits of $1.3T, up $30.5B from prior quarter.

Q4 net loan charge-off rate of 0.32% (annualized), up from 0.27% in Q3 and 0.30% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

Previously: Wells Fargo EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (Jan. 14)