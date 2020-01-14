Credit Suisse sees a big discount in a discounter

Credit Suisse is taking advantage of the big share price drop in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) following yesterday's disappointing holiday sales report from the retailer.

"FIVE is perhaps the highest quality growth name in our space, and we have been waiting for a re-entry point. Despite guiding to materially lower comps and EPS below the low end of the prior 4Q19 range, conversations with mgmt. point to the holiday calendar shift as the primary driver of the miss. With Q4 now 'derisked' to a large extent, and January comping in the LSD range, we believe FIVE stock will move back toward its multi-year P/E average as comps reaccelerate."

CS analysts Judah Frommer and Yunhee Park think Q4 of 2020 is now set up as an easy compare for the discounter and see the inking of a U.S.-China trade deal as a catalyst for shares.

The firm takes its rating on Five Below to Outperform from Neutral and assigns a price target of $125.