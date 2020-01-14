Capstone C1000S commissioned for Santos Fuel

Optimal Group Australia, Capstone Turbine's (NASDAQ:CPST) exclusive Australian distributor, recently commissioned an innovative energy project for Santos Limited, one of Australia's largest independent oil and gas producers in the Asia-Pacific region.

The new energy system consists of a C1000S one-megawatt Capstone microturbine running on on-site natural gas from the facility.

The system has cut the fuel requirements by 50% and as such is expected to reduce annual fuel costs for the facility by $1M a year, delivering a very attractive financial payback for the project.