Big Five Sporting Goods wins on margins

Big Five Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is now showing a 28.1% premarket gain after turning in a surprise guidance update for a Q4 profit.

"Although our same store sales were slightly down for the quarter, our strategic decisions regarding pricing and promotions over the holiday period contributed to extraordinary expansion of merchandise margins, which drove a 4.7% increase in same store gross margin dollars," notes Big Five CEO Steven Miller on the EPS turnaround.

Miller says the company is also working hard to control expenses.

