Total moves London cash management ops to Paris on Brexit eve

Less than a month before the U.K. leaves the European Union, Total (NYSE:TOT) says it will relocate a key part of its finance operation from London to Paris.

"We can find talents in Paris that are a bit less expensive than in London, so altogether, it's a logical decision that's been quickened by the confirmation that Brexit is taking place," says CEO Patrick Pouyanne, a frequent critic of the U.K.'s exit from the EU.

The French company moved the department from Paris to London in 2013.

Separately, Total has selected a Maersk Drilling-owned drillship for work offshore Angola at what the rig owner says will be a world record water depth of 3,628 meters (11.9K ft.)