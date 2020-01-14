First Republic Bank achieves record loan originations in Q4

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Q4 EPS of $1.39 exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.27 and improves from $1.31 in Q3 and $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income of $720.1M rose 7.9% from a year ago, primarily from growth in average earning assets; net interest margin of 2.73% vs. 2.80% in Q3, due to greater decline in the average yield on loans, compared to a modest decrease in total funding costs.

Logs in record quarterly loan originations of $11.2B, up 43% Y/Y on increases in single-family, stock and other secured, and multifamily lending.

Total deposits rose to $90.1B, up 14% Y/Y.

Q4 wealth management revenue of $128.4M increased 7.3% Y/Y; total wealth management assets were $151.0B at Dec. 31, 2019, up 7.7% for the quarter.

Q4 efficiency ratio of 63.7% vs. 63.8% in prior quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

