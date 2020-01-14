AbbVie's Skyrizi tops Cosentyx in head-to-head study

A Phase 3 clinical trial comparing AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Skyrizi (risankizumab) to Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Cosentyx (secukinumab) in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis showed the former's superiority.

Specifically, 87% of Skyrizi-treated patients achieved PASI 90 (90% skin clearance) at week 52 versus 57% of those receiving Cosentyx, one of the primary endpoints (p<0.001).

The trial also met the other primary endpoint of non-inferiority to Cosentyx with 74% of Skyrizi patients achieving PASI 90 at week 16 compared to 66% for Cosentyx.

Skyrizi topped Cosentyx on all ranked secondary endpoints as well.

The FDA approved the IL-23 inhibitor for plaque psoriasis in April 2019.