Ulta Beauty seen benefiting from department store meltdown

Oppenheimer weighs in on the impact for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) of Macy's closing around 30 stores.

The firm says 50% of expected Macy's store closures have an Ulta store within 3 miles and 87% have an Ulta store within 10 miles.

"We expect share gains from the department store channel to persist and continue to watch JCP and any changes to its store footprint that include more than 650 Sephora stores," writes analyst Rupesh Parikh.

"Given ongoing makeup category challenges, we still expect a volatile ride from here for ULTA shares. Consistent with our strategy since the August sell-off, we would be opportunistic on pullbacks," he adds.

Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on ULTA and price target of $310.

Shares of Ulta Beauty are up 8.91% for the early part of 2020.