Apple gets another PT boost on 5G

UBS raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $280 to $355, citing the bank's latest smartphone survey data, which showed over 20% of respondents seeing 5G as a positive factor and improving iPhone purchase intent.
The bank now expects iPhone sales to hit 196M in FY20, up 5% Y/Y.
In other Apple calls, Wedbush bull Daniel Ives thinks AAPL has the potential to become the first company to hit a $2T market cap by the end of next year.
Ives sees a $400 bull case by the end of the year, a 30% upside.
The analyst cites the "5G tailwinds and services momentum potential over the coming years."
Apple shares are down 0.2% pre-market to $316.44. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
