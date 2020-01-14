Airline sector on watch after Delta's earnings shine

A solid earnings report from Delta Air Lines could give a lift to the airline sector.

"Overall, this result demonstrates a healthy demand environment over the holiday period, and solid momentum entering 2020, which we would expect to lift the group today," notes Credit Suisse on the Delta numbers.

In premarket action, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is up 1.44% and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is 1.72% higher . Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) are showing more modest gains of about 0.90% . Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) and Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) could also get a boost from Delta's report when they start trading.

