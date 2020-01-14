MGM Growth, Blackstone REIT to acquire MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust form a joint venture to acquire the Las Vegas real estate assets of the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay for $4.6B.

Also, BREIT will buy $150M in MGP class A shares.

MGP will own 50.1% of the joint venture and BREIT will own 49.9%.

At closing, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will enter into a long-term triple net master lease for both properties and provide a full corporate guarantee of rent payments.

MGM Resorts will continue to manage, operate and be responsible for all aspects of the properties on a day-to-day basis, with the joint venture owning the properties and receiving rent payments. Initial annual rent will be $292M.

BREIT is externally managed by a subsidiary of Blacktone (NYSE:BX).

MGM Resorts will sell the Grand Las Vegas to the JV in a transaction valued at $2.5B; MGM Resorts expects to receive cash proceeds of ~$2.4B and ~$85M in MGP operating partnership units.

MGP has agreed to deliver cash for up to $1.4B of MGM Resorts' existing operating partnership units.

MGP currently owns the Mandalay Bay real estate.

Transaction is expected to close in Q1.

