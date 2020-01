BYND, FCEL among premarket gainers

RTI Surgical Holdings (NASDAQ:RTIX) +105% on sale of OEM business.

TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) +66% on ISU filing.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) +45% on tender offer to purchase up to $420,000,000 of its shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) +35% on T-cell therapy development deal.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) +27% after guiding for unexpected Q4 profit.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) +15% on new setrusumab data.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) +12% as Alpha Holdings makes superior $39.3M offer.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) +12% .

TKK Symphony Acquisition (NASDAQ:TKKS) +11% on further extension of expiration date of tender offer for its ordinary shares.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) +11% as its clear aligners now available at dentist and orthodontist Offices.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +9% .

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) +8% on update on one-year ARDS study data.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) +8% .

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) +7% after the European Commission granted Orphan Drug Designation to Motixafortide (BL-8040), for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +7% on microgrid performance successes.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) +6% on extending patent protection for mobile device tracking and management into Canada.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) +6% .

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +6% on signing ESAs for fuel cell stacks.