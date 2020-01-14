Intercontinental Exchange to launch ESG reference data

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) plans to start a new data and listings service designed to help investors better assess the environmental, social, and governance risks and opportunities in corporations.

ICE Data Services is adding ESG terms and conditions data to its existing reference data offering for U.S. and international listed corporations.

Its customers will be able to subscribe to receive primary ESG data points, such as greenhouse gas emissions reported, board diversity metrics, and almost 500 other key metrics of ESG-related data.

Expects that customers will be able to subscribe to the new ESG reference data offering in H2 2020.

The dataset will be flexible, growing as ESG disclosure evolves, ICE said.

BofA Global Research will serve as ICE’s development partner for this new service.

ICE rises 0.2% in premarket trading.

