Boston Scientific down 6% on preliminary 2019 revenue

Boston Scientific (BSX -6.3% ) reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 sales.

Q4 revenue is expected to be ~$2.9B, representing growth of ~13.4% on a reported basis, compared to previous guidance range of 13% to 15%.

FY 2019 sales of ~$10.74B, growth of ~9.3% on a reported basis, compared to prior guidance of 9% to 9.5%.

Q4 and FY 2019 Endoscopy sales of $500M and $1.89B, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 Urology and Pelvic Health sales of $380M and $1.41B, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 Rhythm and Neuro sales of $820M and $3.14B, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 Cardiovascular sales of $1.15B and $4.21B, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 Specialty Pharmaceuticals of $60M and $80M, respectively.

The company estimates that it will exceed its previous EPS guidance of $0.22 to $0.25 for Q4 and $0.72 to $0.75 per share for FY 2019, on a GAAP basis.

The company's non-GAAP EPS will be within its previous guidance range of $0.42 to $0.45 per share for Q4 and a range of $1.55 to $1.58 per share for FY 2019.

Boston Scientific will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for Q4 and FY 2019 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

