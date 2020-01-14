NBCU launches sports technology accelerator

NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.4% ) has launched SportsTech, a global accelerator it's building for spots technology start-ups.

Three of its sports brands (NBC Sports, Sky Sports and Golf Channel) are joining in, along with NASCAR and two Olympic organizations (U.S. Ski & Snowboard and USA Swimming), and venture-capital arm Comcast Ventures.

They'll all serve on the committee that influences innovation priorities for the accelerator and offer relationships, mentorship and partnership opportunities to start-ups.

It will be based in The Battery Atlanta/SunTrust Park and run its inaugural class in August.