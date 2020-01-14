Ichor targets raised after 'monster' outlook

B. Riley (Buy) raises its Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) target from $40 to $45 after yesterday's preliminary Q4 results.

The firm was "pleasantly surprised with the revision and F1Q20’s upside magnitude" and sees the potential for strong "margin leverage and powerful EPS follow-through."

DA Davidson (Buy) lifts Ichor from $38 to $40, noting that the "monster" outlook implies that Q1 "will be the third largest revenue quarter in the company’s history."

Lam Research (LRCX +0.6% ) and Applied Materials (AMAT +0.9% ) are up after the outlook since the companies account for 56% and 32% of Ichor's revenue, respectively, according to Bloomberg data.