Tesla rally finds a new gear

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is higher once again on red-hot investor sentiment and with another firm jumping in with a price target hike.

Jefferies boosts its price target to $600 from $400 as it points to the ability for Tesla to add sales in the power storage and third-party battery sales businesses.

The firm also expects Tesla to be profitable this year on a stand-alone basis excluding tax credits.

"We think it would be wrong to exit Tesla on valuation given that: it is the only [automaker] engaged in a positive-sum game in [electric vehicles] amid rising market acceptance," advises Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois.