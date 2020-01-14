Stocks start flat; J.P. Morgan launches earnings season with a bang

The stock market opens with little change, as investors parse earnings reports from several major financial firms; Dow +0.1% , S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.2% .

J.P. Morgan Chase ( +2% ) kicked off earnings season with strong results, routing analyst estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues amid a strong rebound in bond trading revenue, while Citigroup's ( +1.8% ) Q4 also topped expectations; Wells Fargo ( -3.7% ) delivered disappointing results, however.

China's exports rose at the slowest pace in three years, adding to concerns about a wider global slowdown, but its foreign trade revived in December as hopes rose for a trade deal with the U.S.

Major European markets also trade near their flatlines, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% , Germany's DAX flat and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.7% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

In the U.S., financials ( +0.2% ) and utilities ( +0.2% ) are the only S&P sectors currently trading in positive territory, while energy ( -0.4% ) and real estate ( -0.4% ) are early laggards.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.57% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 1.83%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 97.49.