Perion Network to acquire Content IQ

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) acquires Content IQ for a total consideration of $73.05M.

Content IQ financial outlook for FY19: Revenue expected to be ~$39M; GAAP net income for ~$5.5M; Adj. EBITDA of ~$5.9M.

Perion acquired all the shares of CIQ for a total consideration of $73.05M, of which $15M in cash was paid upon closing, with an additional maximum $11M will be paid as a retention incentive. As part of the total consideration, there is a maximum of $47.05M in earn-outs over a period of two years.

The earn-outs are tied to revenue and EBITDA-based metrics that would be paid in full if CIQ generates $158M in revenues and more than $17M of EBITDA in aggregate, over the next two years.