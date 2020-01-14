New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is up 1.5% after the company unveiled details on a record digital year that CEO Mark Thompson is announcing at internal town hall meetings today.

The company hit a goal of $800M in annual digital revenue a year early (it had planned in 2015 to double revenues of $400M by the end of 2020).

It added more than 1M net digital subs last year, the highest run-rate since it launched its digital model (and in fact the highest number of net adds in company history). And the company has more than 5M total subscriptions, including 3.4M core news subs.

The company is set to release its Q4 results before the market open on Feb. 6 with a conference call set for 8 a.m. that day.