Explosion, fire shut unit at Sasol's Lake Charles project
Jan. 14, 2020 10:10 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL)SSLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sasol (SSL -4.1%) opens sharply lower following an explosion and fire yesterday at the low density polyethylene unit of its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana.
- SSL says the unit, which has been shut down, was in the final stages of commissioning and startup when the incident occurred.
- The company is examining the extent of the damage and resulting impact on the LDPE unit's beneficial operation schedule.
- SSL says all other Lake Charles units and previously commissioned LCCP units are unaffected and operating to plan, while the remaining three downstream units under construction also are unaffected