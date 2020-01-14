Explosion, fire shuts unit at Sasol's Lake Charles project

Sasol (SSL -4.1% ) opens sharply lower following an explosion and fire yesterday at the low density polyethylene unit of its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana.

SSL says the unit, which has been shut down, was in the final stages of commissioning and startup when the incident occurred.

The company is examining the extent of the damage and resulting impact on the LDPE unit's beneficial operation schedule.

SSL says all other Lake Charles units and previously commissioned LCCP units are unaffected and operating to plan, while the remaining three downstream units under construction also are unaffected