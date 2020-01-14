JPMorgan Q4 impresses on NII, trading revenue

Overall, JPMorgan Chase (JPM +2.1% ) Q4 net interest income beat analyst expectations, and trading revenue, especially, FICC, revived.

"The headline beat is quite impressive considering it includes markdowns on legacy PE investments in Corporate/Other," writes Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak.

NII (managed basis) of $14.3B beat consensus by $150M, says Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin.

"Managed fees beat by $800M driven by a massive beat in trading (+56% Y/Y), led by FICC," he wrote in an note.

Credit-card fees beat Jefferies's estimate by ~$100M.

Expenses were in-line at $16.3B and provision for loan losses beat consensus by $100M, helped by a modest net release, Usdin wrote.

In KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl's view, expenses missed on higher non-compensation expense.

Looking ahead, JPMorgan's guidance "would add 18 cents to our EPS estimate," Kleinhanzl writes.

"Bottom line, stock should be up today on the strong revenue beat," he said.

Still, Wolfe's Chubak sees "better relative value in peers with heavier Capital Markets gearing (notably, GS, MS)."

