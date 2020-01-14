Hancock Whitney Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $319.59M (+9.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, HWC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.