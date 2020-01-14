Bank of America Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.3B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.

