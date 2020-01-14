Goldman Sachs Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.48 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.57B (+6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.