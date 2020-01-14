Pearson -3.7% as Credit Suisse trims targets

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares are off 3.7% in U.S. action ahead of a key trading update to come Thursday, with Credit Suisse lowering expectations with a price target cut.

CS expects to see s 10% decline in U.S. higher education courseware sales, with flat organic performance.

While that could provide some temporary relief amid negative peer commentary, the stock faces issues including courseware guidance that might be too optimistic, the firm says.

It's cut its 2021 EPS estimate by 13% and lowered its price target to 590 pence from 680p; shares are down 3.6% in London to 602.80 pence.