U.S. Bancorp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.78B (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, USB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.