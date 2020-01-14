PNC Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.91 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.48B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PNC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.